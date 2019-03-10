Ambassador of France to Kuwait Marie Masdupuy addresses the conference.

KUWAIT: Dasman Diabetes Institute, founded by Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences, recently organized the French Diabetes Days conference in collaboration with the French Embassy in Kuwait, Sanofi, URGO Medical and Universite Cote d’Azur. The conference was held at the Institute on March 10 and 11, 2019. The conference offered participants a platform to discuss the latest issues and findings on diabetes and its complications and opportunities for networking and forming new partnerships. Many international guest speakers from Imperial College, Weill Cornel and Nice University made presentations at the conference, in addition to chairpersons and speakers from the Institute, Kuwait University and the ministry of health.

KUWAIT: Country Chair and General Manager for Sanofi in the Gulf Jean Paul Scheuer is seen with CEO of Central Circle Co Dr Ziad Al-Alyan at the French Diabetes Days conference.



The conference was launched with an opening ceremony speech delivered by Dr Qais Al Duwairi, Director General, Dasman Diabetes Institute. It was followed by speeches delivered by Marie Masdupuy, the Ambassador of France to Kuwait, Jean Paul Scheuer, Country Chair & General Manager for Sanofi in Gulf Countries, François Regis Jan, CEEMEA Director, URGO Medical and Charles Guepratte, Chief Executive Officer, Nice University Centre, France. (See Page 3)