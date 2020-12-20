Daily briefings resume as Kuwait lists 204 new cases, 3 deaths

KUWAIT: Health Ministry spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad during a previous daily press conference. – KUNA

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health will continue holding its daily COVID-19 press conference updates from Jaber Hospital tomorrow, spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said. The announcements will be broadcast live on state television and ministry social media outlets as the deadline for the initial stage of coronavirus vaccinations fast approaches, the official said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Kuwait confirmed 204 new coronavirus infections yesterday to raise the total to 147,979, while three new deaths were recorded as the death toll reached 921, the health ministry said. Total recoveries reached 143,926 after 285 new ones were announced yesterday.

The number of patients hospitalized stood yesterday at 3,132, with 60 of them in intensive care units, according to Dr Sanad, who revealed that 4,242 swab tests were conducted over the same period, bringing the total up to 1,218,389. Dr Sanad went on to urge the public to follow social distancing rules and other health precautions to help limit the spread of the virus. – KUNA