KUWAIT: A number of shops closed in Kuwait City.

By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: Many employees working in stores closed due to the instructions of the Cabinet as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus have been informed by their employers that their salaries will be deducted for this period of closure.

Kuwait Times contacted the public relations department of the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) to ask how can the workers protect their rights. The PR officer said they can’t give an answer at the moment as the situation is not clear. “We are waiting for decisions taken by the Cabinet after they meet. This is definitely an important issue and there will be a solution,” she noted.

Attorney Mohammed Al-Jasim said it’s illegal to threaten employees of cutting their salaries due to the closure of stores which is out of their will. “According to article 61, the employer should pay full salaries to his employees if he closed the store by his will or if the store was closed totally or partially for any reason that employees are not responsible for, if he wants them to still work for him,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the ministry of commerce and industry published a new post on their official social media accounts mentioning the closure of three stores at Salam co-op, Khaitan co-op, and in Farwaniya for various violations. They announced that inspections are going on in all areas of Kuwait. Yesterday, 575 complaints were filed, 467 field inspections were held, 51 reported to the prosecution, six stores and booths reopened and two commercial licenses were canceled.