KUWAIT: Kuwait customs officers foiled an attempt to smuggle 70 kilograms of hashish found in an animal feed shipment that arrived from Iran yesterday. Doha Port customs officers confiscated the drugs and contacted concerned authorities for further legal action. Director General of Kuwait Customs Department Jamal Al-Jalawi said Kuwait customs work according to an integrated system, which has proven effective in foiling several drug smuggling attempts. “The customs staff are continually trained and sent on courses to get acquainted with the latest methods in drug smuggling,” he said in a statement.

Rai fire

Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) officials were briefed on the fire that engulfed an electronics warehouse last week in Rai. Head of the Operations Center Lt Col Meshari Al-Faras explained the procedures taken in receiving the call and dispatching fire teams to the scene. He also gave an explanation on the risks that included the high level of heat generated by the fire, which caused the collapse of a building on the site. Acting Head of Capital Fire Station Col Fahad Al-Ajmi explained the method used to bring the fire under control and keep it from spreading further. Meanwhile, Investigations Supervisor Lt Col Sayyed Hassan Al-Mousawi spoke about the procedures taken by his team to determine the cause of fire. KFSD Director General Lt Gen Khaled Al-Mikrad had given instructions to host the meeting.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun