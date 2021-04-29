By Abdulla Al Bdaiwi

By the time this is published, it will have been a year since the last time a curfew was implemented in Kuwait. And as a result of the rising amount of cases, the government has decided to implement the partial curfew as a way of trying to stop those cases from rising.

But how does having a curfew affect the number of cases? People are still going out, having fun, going to malls, shops, etc. Some people even moved entire weddings from the night to the day, to avoid the partial curfew. Social events have been moved to times between 5 AM and 5 PM, so people still gather, sometimes in large numbers, and still catch COVID-19 cases.

Currently, Coronavirus cases in Kuwait are around 1300 cases a day, with a total of 209 serious cases in the ICU. The partial curfew hasn’t done any good yet, and some people are calling for either removing the curfew, or extending it to a full curfew to avoid social events from occurring.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccination attempts are ongoing, which means that many people have received their dose of the vaccine. As the vaccination rate reaches 9%, many people are calling on the government to exclude vaccinated people from the extreme measures against COVID-19, since they have the immunity required to fight COVID.

In conclusion, it is clear that in the past few weeks, the partial curfew has done nothing but increase the traffic in the streets due to the limited amount of time people have to go out. While the partial curfew really did work last year (because of the fear of the virus), it won’t work as well this year due to people being bored of being stuck at home.