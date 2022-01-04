KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday the former Minister of Health Dr Basel Humoud Hamad Al-Sabah. His Highness the Crown Prince lauded the ex-minister for shouldering his responsibilities devoutly and sincerely, expressing appreciation for all the efforts he had exerted to cope with repercussions of the pandemic for serving the dear homeland while being in office. He expressed good wishes to Sheikh Basel after his service.

In other news, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations yesterday to Haitham Al-Ghais on being appointed as the Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables.

Ghais had said on Monday that OPEC’s decision to select him as Secretary General mirrors his country’s prestigious status. Gais made the statements to the press after a special meeting of the Conference of the Organization where he was appointed by acclamation as OPEC chief for a three-year term. Ghais, a veteran of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and Kuwait’s OPEC Governor from 2017 to June 2021, currently serves as Deputy Managing Director for International Marketing at KPC. He thanked His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah for their unlimited support, and confidence in, him to represent Kuwait in this key post.

He pointed out that selecting him unanimously by the 13 member countries of OPEC is the result of strenuous efforts and tireless work over about three months that were led by Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Oil, Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr Muhammad Al-Faris. He said that he would start his duties early August, noting that he would offer aspirations and ideas, in coordination with the member states, that aim to revive the OPEC and overcome the future challenges to maintain balance and stability of the oil markets. He said that the challenge in the long run is to look at the region’s role in discussions related to climate change and other topics, stressing his endeavors to meet aspirations of all OPEC member states. Earlier, Minister Faris announced that all OPEC member states supported the appointment of Kuwait’s candidate as the organization’s new chief. Ghais has a 30-year experience in the global oil markets and oil industry, and took part in several conferences. — KUNA