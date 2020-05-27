His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah thanked on Tuesday citizens and expatriates alike for their Eid Al-Fitr greetings, commending at the same time all the efforts taken to counter the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). His Highness the Crown Prince lauded government, frontline responders, and the people for their current efforts to protect the country and society from the menace of coronavirus, saying that the battle against the global-spreading disease was far from over. Helping medical staff and frontline responders is a dutiful mission that all people of the country must continue to honor in the upcoming period, affirmed His Highness Sheikh Nawaf who commended citizens and residents for their contributions to the fight against coronavirus. His Highness the Crown Prince wished for Kuwait and the world to overcome this pandemic, expressing his prayers for prosperity and development to the people of Kuwait under the guidance of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.







KUWAIT: Police officers man a checkpoint on Fahaheel Expressway near Abu Fatira during the first day of Eid Al-Fitr holiday. — Photos by Fouad Al-Shaikh

During its weekly meeting via video conference on Monday chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the cabinet congratulated His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince and the Kuwaiti people on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, praying to Allah the Almighty to eliminate coronavirus pandemic. The cabinet members discussed His Highness the Amir’s recent speech in which he reiterated his praise of health care workers, security forces, public and private entities, and charity societies for their contributions to the fight against COVID-19, said Saleh. His Highness the Amir had called on the media to support anti-coronavirus efforts, and called for learning from lessons of this pandemic. The cabinet shared His Highness the Amir’s concerns over the impacts of the pandemic and how more endeavors were needed to address challenges associated with the disease, Deputy Premier, Interior Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh said. — KUNA