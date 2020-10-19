KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets President of Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mohammad Al-Sager and Chamber members. – KUNA

KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah stressed the need to enhance integration and cooperation between the public and private sectors to formulate the country’s economic present and future. His Highness Sheikh Mishal made these statements during his reception of President of Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mohammad Al-Sager and Chamber members at Seif Palace yesterday.

His Highness also praised the Chamber’s active and constructive role in order to achieve the state’s desired development goals. Sager thanked His Highness the Crown Prince for the reception, wishing him continued success.

Sager also expressed gratitude for His Highness’s position in supporting the private sector and its institutions, as it is the locomotive of sustainable development, noting that the country’s economy needs comprehensive reform as soon as possible and serious cooperation between the public and private sectors within the framework of law, justice and public interest. – KUNA