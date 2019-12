KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets with members of Al-Tabtabai and Al-Dosari families. – KUNA photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Bayan Palace His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. His Highness also received members of Al-Tabtabai family, including Dr Hashem Musaed Al-Tabtabai and Dr Waleed Musaed Al-Tabtabai, as well as several members of Al-Dosari family as they expressed deep appreciation for the Amiri pardon granted to Waleed Musaed Al-Tabtabai and Mohammad Nayef Al-Dosari. – KUNA