KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday a written letter from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud concerning ties and ways to enhance them. The letter touched on recent regional and international developments, and also included an invitation to attend the Formula 1 Grand Prix to be held in Jeddah on December 5, 2021.

Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled Al-Saud handed the letter to His Highness the Crown Prince during a reception at Bayan Palace. Head of His Highness the Crown Prince’s Diwan Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and other officials were present at the reception. – KUNA