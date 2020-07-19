Crown Prince receives calls reassuring about Amir’s health

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a phone call on Saturday from Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who got reassured about the health of His Highness the Kuwaiti Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The Qatari Amir wished His Highness the Kuwaiti Amir good health and wellbeing. His Highness the Crown Prince thanked the Qatari Amir for his sincere sentiments.

His Highness the Crown Prince also received a phone call from Iraqi President Barham Saleh, who got reassured about the health of His Highness the Amir. The Iraqi President wished His Highness the Amir good health and wellbeing. His Highness the Crown Prince thanked the Iraqi leader for his sincere sentiments.

Moreover, His Highness the Crown Prince received a phone call from Ammar Al-Hakim, leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement, who got reassured about the health of His Highness the Amir. The senior Iraqi politician wished His Highness the Amir good health and wellbeing. His Highness the Crown Prince thanked Hakim for his sincere sentiments and expressed best wishes for him and sisterly Iraq. – KUNA