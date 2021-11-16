KUWAIT: HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday highlighted efforts and contributions made by the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Kuwait, the Gulf states, Arabs and the whole world. This came in HH the Crown Prince’s speech while opening the 18th National Conference. HH the Crown Prince said: “We recall today the late Amir’s efforts and those who served our dear homeland. His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad was an outstanding dignitary in Kuwaiti, Arab and Gulf history”. The late Amir was known as a wise Arab leader and a leader of diplomacy and humanity, Sheikh Mishal noted.

“I was brought up by two late Amir brothers – Sheikh Jaber and Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad, may Allah bless their souls,” he noted. They were an ideal of mercy, humanity, tolerance and appreciation to women, he said, indicating, “we will continue going on their paths, under His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s leadership”. “Mankind, especially Kuwait, will not forget the efforts of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Sheikh Sabah made Kuwait, this small country, a center of humanity, diplomacy and moderation, and a pioneer of development,” HH the Crown Prince noted.

Sheikh Mishal added that Sheikh Sabah put Kuwait on a roadmap towards a “New 2035 Kuwait” with an insightful vision. Sheikh Sabah preserved the bases of democracy and adopted tolerance and forgiveness, in line with the state of law, as well as established the concept of “Kuwait for all”, HH the Crown Prince made clear. “Sheikh Sabah was a safe haven in the turbulent events that erupted amongst brothers in the Gulf Cooperation Council. He brought views closer together and harnessed Kuwait’s potentials to achieve the cohesion of the Gulf home,” Sheikh Mishal said.

Kuwait will enjoy appreciation and respect of the world, thanks to the diplomatic legacy, good international reputation, friendly relations, international and regional partnerships and alliances made by Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Sheikh Mishal said. Sheikh Sabah was a leader who dedicated himself to diplomacy, its concerns and issues, the Crown Prince stressed. Sheikh Mishal finally prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow his mercy upon Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad and those who served the dear homeland of Kuwait.