KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah alongside Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFSD) Director-General Abdulwahab Al-Bader and KFAED board members at Bayan Palace yesterday. His Highness praised KFAED’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, His Highness the Crown Prince gave instructions to the KFAED director and staff on promoting international development. His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah also received Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad, the KFAED Director-General and board members at Bayan Palace yesterday. – KUNA