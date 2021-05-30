KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah heads to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia today with his accompanying delegation for an official visit. His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah had received His Highness the Crown Prince at Seif Palace yesterday.

His Highness Sheikh Nawaf also received Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanem, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, as well as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Justice, Minister of State for Integrity Enhancement Abdullah Al-Roumi.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince received at Seif Palace Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali, Roumi, in addition to Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah as well as Interior Minister Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

Separately, His Highness the Amir addressed yesterday a congratulatory cable to President Guillermo Lasso for taking oath as the President of Ecuador. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the President good health and to his country further prosperity and glory. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent President Lasso similar cables. – KUNA