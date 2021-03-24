KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on Tuesday, received a cable from His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the occasion of his return to Kuwait. In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince congratulated His Highness the Amir on his return after the successful medical checkups abroad. In turn, His Highness the Amir thanked His Highness the Crown Prince for his sincere sentiments.

His Highness the Amir also received cables of congratulations yesterday from various state officials after the successful medical checkup he recently underwent in the United States. The cables were from National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, the President of Kuwait National Guard His Highness Sheikh Salem Ali Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and Deputy Chief of Kuwait National Guard Lieutenant General Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The senior officials wished continuous success and thrive to the country under his wise leadership. In turn, His Highness the Amir sent a cable thanking them for their kind words and sentiments.

Amir sends condolences

Separately, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent cables of condolences to leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the passing of Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE’s Finance Minister Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashed Al-Maktoum.

His Highness the Amir sent cables of condolences to President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohamamd bin Rashed Al-Maktoum, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE’s Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, praying to Allah to bless the deceased with mercy, and to bestow the family with solace.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent cables of condolences to President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashed Al-Maktoum and Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan over the passing away of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashed Al-Maktoum. His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir sent a cable of condolences to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, expressing deep sympathy over the passing of Prince Bader bin Fahad bin Saud Al-Kabeer Al-Saud. In his cable, His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah to bless the deceased with mercy, and to bestow the family with solace. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent similar cables of condolences to the Saudi leadership.

Colorado shooting

In other news, His Highness the Amir sent on Tuesday a cable of condolences to US President Joe Biden over the deadly Colorado shooting. In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed sincere sympathy over the shooting at a central market in Colorado State that left several people dead and injured, wishing a speedy recovery to those wounded. His Highness the Amir stressed Kuwait’s condemnation and denunciation of this criminal act against innocent people.

He added such acts run counter to all religious and humanitarian values. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent similar cables to the US President, while National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem sent cables of condolences to President of the US Senate Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. – KUNA