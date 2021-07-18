KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday received a letter from His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the occasion of his return to Kuwait. In the letter, His Highness the Crown Prince congratulated His Highness the Amir on his safe return after the successful medical checkups abroad. In turn, His Highness the Amir thanked His Highness the Crown Prince for his sincere sentiments.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah had returned home on Saturday after a private visit abroad. Upon arrival, His Highness the Amir was received by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, senior Sheikhs, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and senior state officials.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday a phone call from Sultan of Oman Haitham Bin Tareq. Oman’s Sultan congratulated His Highness the Amir on the advent of Eid Al-Adha, expressing his best wishes to the people of both nations on this Islamic occasion praying to Allah Almighty to bestow His Highness the Amir with everlasting health and wellness, and further progress and prosperity to his country.

His Highness the Amir expressed the deepest thanks for Sultan Haitham for his sincere feelings that reflected the deep-rooted historical bilateral ties between both countries, wishing Sultan Haitham everlasting health and wellness, and further progress and prosperity to Oman and its people under the wise leadership of its Sultan. – KUNA