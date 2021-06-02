KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace yesterday. His Highness the Crown Prince briefed His Highness the Amir on the results of his latest visit to Saudi Arabia, which reflected the historical deep-rooted bilateral relations. His Highness the Amir also received the Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince sent cables of thanks to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Saudi Arabia Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. In the cables, His Highness Sheikh Mishal expressed sincere thanks and appreciations for the hospitality and warm reception he and his accompanying delegation received during the official visit to the kingdom.

His Highness the Crown Prince extolled the deep-rooted and distinguished fraternal relations between the two countries. He wished the Saudi King and Crown Prince permanent good health, and Saudi Arabia further progress and prosperity under King Salman’s wise leadership.

In the meantime, the Saudi cabinet praised the strong and deeply-rooted ties with Kuwait. The cabinet also commended the efforts of Saudi King Salman bin Abddulaziz and His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad to strengthen sisterly bonds and expand cooperation between the two Arabian Gulf countries, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoting a cabinet statement following its weekly meeting on Tuesday.

It noted that King Salman has briefed the cabinet about the content of a letter he received from His Highness Sheikh Nawaf. The cabinet discussed the talks held between Prince Mohammad bin Salman and His Highness Sheikh Mishal. – KUNA