KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah presents an award to a winner during the ceremony. – KUNA photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah patronized yesterday the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) award ceremony, which was attended by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on His Highness the Amir’s behalf.

His Highness the Crown Prince arrived at the ceremony at 10:00 am, where he was received by KFAS Director General Dr Adnan Shihabeddine and members of the foundation’s board. National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and senior state officials attended the ceremony as well.

After screening a documentary on KFAS achievements and projects, Dr Shihabeddine delivered a speech on how Kuwait has always been a pioneer in launching initiatives for an enlightened culture of encouraging creative scientific thought. Establishing KFAS was within the vision of the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The KFAS chair carried on saying that the past year witnessed the continuation of providing specialized services to all segments of society. Among them was The Scientific Center, which became a distinguished cultural landmark in the Middle East in spreading knowledge and promoting the concept of sustainable development, with over 11 million visitors to date.

Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Center for Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging; the most advanced scientific center established by KFAS, offers high-quality services in medical diagnosis of chronic diseases, such as brain tumors, cancer and cardiac diseases.

Other centers include Dasman Diabetes Institute, which has a mission of preventing, controlling and limiting the effects of diabetes, as well as Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity, which provides an appropriate environment for Kuwaiti creators to unleash their potential, he pointed out. – KUNA