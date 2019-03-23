Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

KUWAIT: Representing His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation attended the final ceremony of King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Riyadh yesterday. His Highness the Crown Prince had arrived earlier in Riyadh, answering an invitation, addressed to His Highness the Amir, from Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, to attend the final ceremony of King Abdulaziz Camel Festival. His Highness and his entourage were received upon arrival in Riyadh by Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the Amir of Riyadh, Advisor at the Royal Court Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahad bin Abdulaziz, the State of Kuwait’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Ali Khaled Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and personnel from the Kuwaiti Embassy. – KUNA