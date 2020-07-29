KUWAIT: His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets with National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem and members of the National Assembly office. – KUNA photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, and members of the National Assembly office at Seif Palace yesterday. During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf assured the lawmakers on the health of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and expressed gratitude to citizens and residents for their sincere sentiments towards His Highness the Amir.

His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince also praised the parliament’s work, highlighting the cooperation between Speaker Ghanem and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and applauded the ‘legislative achievements’ made at the National Assembly. He urged lawmakers to continue putting effort and cooperation in order to complete issues pending on the assembly’s schedule.

His Highness Sheikh Nawaf took the opportunity as well to greet the lawmakers on Eid Al-Adha. Speaker Ghanem and members of the assembly’s office expressed contentment on being reassured about His Highness the Amir’s health, and appreciation for the guidance they received from His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince, vowing to continue bearing their responsibility towards Kuwait and its people.

Also yesterday, His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince receive His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh, Minister of Health Dr Basel Al-Hmoud Al-Sabah and Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah.

In other news, His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince received on Tuesday cables from Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani and Senegal’s President Macky Sall, who inquired about the health of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, wishing him good health and wellbeing. His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince expressed deep gratitude for their sincere gestures, wishing them good health. – KUNA