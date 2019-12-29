KUWAIT: Some areas of Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh – notoriously known as the slum of Kuwait – are now relatively cleaner than before. There have been some noticeable changes as the municipality continues operations to clean the area of garbage, makeshift markets, illegal stalls, etc. Full of old and dilapidated buildings and traffic chaos, the Hasawi area of Jleeb is now a bit better.

There were times in the past when low-income laborers staged protests in Jleeb against their employers, complaining mostly of unpaid salaries. Hasawi is now being cleared and put in order, particularly the main road running through the area.

Makeshift markets – which were a feature of this area – have been relegated to just one corner behind the main road. Vendors – mostly Bangladeshis – sell fruits and vegetables at very reasonable prices to cater to the low-income families living there. Kuwait Times noticed that side streets seem much wider after encroachments were removed. Many shops and businesses have been sealed by the authorities for operating without licenses and permits.

By Ben Garcia