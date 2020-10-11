Crackdown on gatherings in bid to halt virus spread

Tawheed Al-Kandari

KUWAIT: Police are actively pursuing violators of preventive measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus, the interior ministry confirmed yesterday, adding that officers have dispersed various public gatherings in the past few days. The interior ministry’s warning comes as the Cabinet is set to discuss during its weekly meeting today the health situation in Kuwait, with the possibility of reintroducing lockdowns or other measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The government lifted a five-month-long curfew on Aug 30, 2020, but maintained a ban on public gatherings including weddings, parties and receptions involving people other than the host’s family members.

“The security apparatus implements the decisions of the Cabinet and instructions of health authorities to face the spread of the coronavirus,” Director General of Relations and Security Information at the Interior Ministry Brig Tawheed Al-Kandari said. He added that policemen remain “on the highest alert” to deal instantly with any violation of the ban on gatherings, noting that necessary legal action will be taken against violators.

Meanwhile, the health ministry announced that the number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Kuwait rose by 548 yesterday to take the total to 111,116 cases. Three more deaths took Kuwait’s death toll from the outbreak to 658, health ministry data showed. In terms of health zones, Ahmadi governorate recorded 145 cases, followed by 91 in Farwaniya, 123 in Hawally, 100 in the Capital and 89 in Jahra, ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said.

Kuwait has registered 16 COVID-related deaths in the past three days, in addition to 1,675 new cases. The number of people hospitalized with the virus stood at 7,190 as of yesterday, 140 of whom are in intensive care units, said Sanad. This is an 11-patient increase from the previous day, which recorded 134 ICU patients.

Sanad added that 2,717 swab tests were conducted in the past day, to take the total to 782,255 tests. Some 546 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours to take the total of recoveries to 103,268, the ministry earlier said. Urging the public to be mindful of health precautions, Sanad said following social distancing rules is the only way to halt the spread of the virus.