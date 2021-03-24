KUWAIT: The fatwa (religious edict) authority at the Ministry of Awqaf Islamic Affairs said the COVID-19 vaccine does not invalidate the fast and can be taken during the daytime in Ramadan, Al-Qabas Arabic daily reported yesterday. This came in a statement by the fatwa department while answering a query with regards to the vaccination campaign the ministry is carrying out against the novel coronavirus.

The question was: Will the vaccine taken through the muscle during the day spoil the fast or not? The authority said in its fatwa: “If a recipient becomes very tired due to fasting because of the jab, or if a competent doctor advises them to break the fast to avoid harm and alleviate pain, they can break the fast and must make up for it after recovering.”