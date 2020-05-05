KUWAIT: Civil defense and defense ministry workers pose for a group photo after being called to sterilize the education ministry’s building. – KUNA

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Education has stopped work in all of its sectors after discovering a single novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection case among the staff. Faisal Al-Maqseed, the assistant undersecretary and official spokesman of the ministry, said in a press statement on Monday that the stoppage covered all studios where long distance teaching lessons were recorded.

Some sectors of the ministry have pursued work to tackle necessary issues, in the shadow of the coronavirus crisis, where the state imposed a general lockdown affecting the public sector and various fields in the country.

The whole ministry building was sterilized after discovering the single case, he added, expressing gratitude to the civil defense and the ministry of defense for their rapid response to the ministry call for disinfecting the building. – KUNA