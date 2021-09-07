KUWAIT: Kuwait has entered a stage where the COVID-19 epidemic has regressed both clinically and on the field, head of the Supreme Committee for COVID-19 Dr Khaled Al-Jarallah said yesterday. Stability of the health situation in Kuwait requires commitment to health precautions while easing restrictions, he noted.

Kuwait has seen a sharp decline in daily COVID-19 cases over the past weeks, coupled with an increase in vaccination rates. Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Hmoud Al-Sabah had given a presentation during the Cabinet’s weekly meeting on Monday on the country’s latest health situation through statistics showing a continued decline in daily infections and a rise in recoveries.

As a result, the Cabinet expressed reassurance about the continuation of positive health indicators in the country, calling for constant cooperation amongst the public to maintain those positive indicators. It also urged people to continue abiding by health precautions to prevent the spread of any new variants of the virus and eradicate it.

Road to recovery

The Ministry of Health announced 71 new cases on Monday; the lowest daily rate since April 2020, in addition to one death. Meanwhile, the number of patients receiving medical care in COVID-19 wards reached 137 as of Monday, including 64 in intensive care units, ministry spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said, adding that another 1,851 were receiving regular treatment.

Member of the Supreme Committee for COVID-19 Dr Khaled Al-Saeed said earlier this week that around 70 percent of targeted people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kuwait, while Pediatrician Dr Dana Al-Haqan revealed that over 70 percent of the 12-15 age group have been vaccinated.

But health officials insist that Kuwait must move cautiously towards easing restrictions, encourage the public to continue to adhere to health precautions, and take measures that help limit the spread of the virus. For example, Dr Jarallah suggested yesterday that the more the country moves towards online transactions, the better that would serve efforts to tackle the spread of the virus.

‘Sahel’ app

In this regard, the government had tasked state officials to set a mechanism regarding the activation of services online through the ‘Sahel’ smartphone application and explain digital transformation within a specific timetable. During its weekly meeting on Monday, the Cabinet reviewed the gist of the gathering held by Sheikh Sabah Khaled last Thursday at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center, in the presence of the ministers and senior officials at state departments.

During that gathering, the Premier reviewed efforts made by the government during the coronavirus pandemic, in addition to the plans and programs as well as major development and entertainment projects that are currently carried out.

In implementing the gist of the Premier’s speech, the Cabinet decided to assign the ministers to follow up with the officials at the affiliated entities to set an executive action plan in line with a specific timetable. In addition, the Cabinet also asked the officials to cooperate to implement all government development projects and program axes.

And while the Cabinet discussed recommendations made by the ministerial coronavirus emergency committee and allowed 30 percent of the vaccinated fans to attend matches and sports activities in the 2021-2022 season, it stressed the necessity of sticking to the implemented health precautions during matches and training.