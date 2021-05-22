KUWAIT: COVID-19 patients were present to cast their votes in the by-election for the fifth constituency yesterday. Authorities designated special polling stations for COVID-19 patients, providing them with all needed requirements. Amid the tough restrictions due to the spread of the COVID-19 in the country, the Interior Ministry and the Health Ministry members played a prominent and effective role to help achieve a successful the parliamentary by-elections.

Health Minister Dr Basel Al-Sabah affirmed meanwhile that the electoral process went in an “excellent and organized manner,” pointing out that it is part of the Kuwaiti democracy. During a tour to one of the polling stations, the minister said that there are 27 schools designated to receive the voters of the fifth constituency in the by-election, including the main school set to receive COVID-19 patients. The ministry has provided every polling station with the necessary requirements, as well as more than 14 ambulances for any emergency during the electoral process, he added.

Good numbers

In the meantime, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Abdullah Al-Roumi said the number of people casting votes in the by-elections was good despite the heat. Voters committed to health measures including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, Roumi also Minister of State for Integrity Enhancement, said after his visit to Ibn Zahr Al-Andalusi school, one of the polling stations. The minister thanked advisors and members of the judicial system for supervising the election, as well as the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Justice and other departments that cooperated to organize the event.

Kuwait Transparency Society described the voting process as “smooth and organized” due to collaboration of state authorities, candidates and voters. Heyam Al-Duwailah, the society’s board member, said a team from society visited a polling station in Salem Al-Mubarak High School and witnessed facilities provided by Ministries of Justice, Interior and Health which contributed to smooth voting process. Duwailah members of the judiciary in polling stations were verifying identities of voters, as well as making sure law was applied.

She said Ministry of Health workers were taking temperature of voters before entering the polling stations and making sure everybody was wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing. Kuwait Transparency Society, said Duwailah, wanted to make sure the electoral law has been implemented and all violations like illegal funding or biased of committee supervising elections were reported. The society, she added, was also registering positive remarks of the whole voting process. She said more than 60 volunteers were visiting 26 polling stations to follow-up elections.

KRCS volunteers

At least 60 volunteers from the Kuwaiti Red Crescent Society participated in the fifth constituency by-election, said KRCS Secretary-General Maha Al-Barjas. She affirmed that the association volunteers’ participation was represented by assisting the elderly voters and people with special needs, in addition to the distribution of medical supplies. She also noted that the volunteers joined a specialized first aid training, in addition to receiving instructions on how to provide humanitarian services on election day.

Furthermore, she stressed the association’s keenness to coordinate with state institutions, the most important of which is the Ministry of Interior and the General Administration of Civil Defense, adding that the KRCS’s participation comes from its humanitarian goals aimed at providing services and first aid to everyone in need.

A noticeable number of senior citizens headed to the election centers to vote for one MP in the by-elections for the fifth constituent of the 16th legislative term. The elderly went to cast their votes in the early hours to avoid the rising heat at noon and afternoon and keep away from the expected large crowds of voters in the evening. The organizing committees provided wheelchairs to help the elderly reach the vote-casting booths easily, with the help of men and women of the General Department of Civil Defense. The event also saw the presence of the Ministry of Health’s medical emergency teams to deal with any health issues.

Kuwait’s fifth constituency voters had headed to polling stations yesterday to choose their representative among fifteen candidates in the 14th by-election in Kuwait parliament history. The voting process kicked off at 8:00 am and closed 8:00 pm, after which the heads of the committees announced the end of the voting process to elect a winner for the vacant seat that was occupied by Dr Bader Al-Dahoum. About 166,222 eligible voters are registered in the fifth constituency. – KUNA