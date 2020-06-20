KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health on Saturday reported 467 more infections with the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the country’s count of confirmed cases to 39,145. Six more people also died from the infectious respiratory illness over the past 24 hours, raising Kuwait’s death toll due to the virus to 319 so far, the ministry’s Spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad said. The latest cases include 268 Kuwaiti citizens, while the remaining patients belong to several other nationalities, Dr Sanad added. In addition, a total of 8,100 patients are still receiving medication at hospitals, while 180 others remain in intensive care units, the spokesman added. He urged anew citizens and residents to follow health and preventive guidelines and measures, chiefly social distancing. Earlier today, the Ministry of Health confirmed the recovery of 536 additional COVID-19 patients, bringing the overall count of recoveries to 30,726 so far. – KUNA