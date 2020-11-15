Court hearing cases of barred candidates

By B Izzak

KUWAIT: The lower court yesterday heard the first case of a candidate disqualified from running in next month’s elections and set more cases to be reviewed today. A government commission last week disqualified 34 candidates, some of them from the opposition, for several reasons including for being convicted in financial cases.

One of those disqualified is former opposition Islamist MP Bader Al-Dahoum, who was reportedly barred over a court verdict against him for taking part in storming the Assembly building during a protest by the opposition in Nov 2011. Dahoum immediately challenged the decision and the court heard arguments by his lawyers yesterday. Defense lawyer Ali Al-Sabri said on Twitter he made arguments against Dahoum’s disqualification and described the expected court decision as historic. The court later set Nov 11 as the date to issue its verdict.

Two more candidates – Tareq Al-Madasi from the fifth constituency and Ibrahim Dashti from the third – said they have challenged the decision to disqualify them and the court set today’s date to hear their arguments. The court’s decision can be appealed at the court of appeals and the final verdict must be issued before election day on Dec 5.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) said it will look into allegations and reports on social media regarding the election if they are serious enough to investigate. Candidates are continuing their campaigns through social media and television interviews, highlighting problems they will focus on if they win seats in the 50-member Assembly.

Former minister, MP and candidate from the first constituency Yousef Zalzalah criticized the government for not being serious enough on implementing decisions aimed at reducing the number of expats in the country. He said that dealing with the issue requires a decisive decision and “we can expel as many as two million expats within one year” if the decisions are implemented. Zalzalah said he believes the country does not require the current 3.3 million expats and should do with a much smaller number, who along with citizens can enjoy improved services.

Islamist candidate Fahad Al-Masaud, running from the second constituency, insisted that the key to resolving most of the country’s problems is by combating corruption. Candidate Hamad Matar, also contesting from the second constituency, said corruption is present in the National Assembly itself and the key to reforms is through establishing a fair election system.