By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: From February 1, ‘electronic announcements’ by the Ministry of Justice went into effect. The parties involved in a lawsuit will be informed about their case through three types of electronic announcements instead of the traditional method of the courier of the court delivering the announcement.

Based on ministry decree 26/2021 on the conditions and procedures of the electronic announcement, this announcement can be made through three electronic media. The first is through the Kuwait Mobile ID app, for which the receiver should register with the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI). The announcement comes in force when it’s received by the server of this application. If the receiver rejects the notification or denies receiving it, the court will consider the certificate issued by PACI.

The second method is by email. The receiver’s email should be registered at PACI, or an email that was registered at any stage of litigation. The announcement comes in force when it’s received by the server of this email. If the receiver rejects the notification or denies receiving it, the court will consider the certificate issued by the electronic register of the ministry of justice based on the data of the server of the receiver’s email.

The third and last method is through SMS (text messages) on mobile phones. The receiver’s phone number should be registered at PACI or a number registered at any stage of the litigation. Here the announcement comes in force when the receiver receives the SMS. If the receiver rejects the notification or denies receiving it, the court will consider the certificate issued by the service provider (telecommunication company).

According to article 2 of this decree, the minister of justice can later issue a new means of electronic announcement. All electronic announcements should include full information about the case or contain a link to the data. In case the receiver of the electronic announcement considers the data or information in the announcement not clear or complete, they can submit an objection at the announcements department at the court within two days of receiving the announcement. In case the electronic announcement cannot be delivered, then the courier of the court or the execution officer should deliver the announcement in the traditional way.