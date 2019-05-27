Council members propose temporary street vendors licenses

KUWAIT: Responding to the growing number of street vendors, namely children displaying goods for sale on a number of streets, municipal councilmembers Ahmad Al-Enezi and Humoud Al-Enezi demanded issuing temporary licenses to vendors to legalize their status. “It is unacceptable to fight them, confiscate their goods and show inappropriate photos of them during the holy month,” said Ahmad Al-Enezi, stressing that it was their suffering that made them resort to such illegal trade. Humoud Al-Enezi described some officials as ‘merciless’ and stressed that the municipality will not tolerate chasing children around and detaining them in a most humiliating manner.

Separately, Municipal Council Chairman Osama Al-Otaibi yesterday adjourned the council’s session due to a lack of quorum and scheduled a new session to be held after Eid Al-Fitr. In other news, Capital municipal teams conducted field visits to remove violations, said acting cleaning manager Jamal Al-Fadhli, noting that the campaign resulted in filing 25 cleaning and 17 road blockage citations.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi