KUWAIT: The Municipal Council yesterday approved during a regular session specializing five land plots at Al-Shuaiba Port to build housing units for expatriate workers, heeding a Cabinet decision.

The board has also approved a request by the ministry of electricity and water to mark a plot of land for building a new power station and a water desalination plant in Al-Nuwaiseeb region. It also blessed a request by the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs to choose a location for constructing a mosque and a parking lot in Al-Wafra. – KUNA