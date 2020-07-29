KUWAIT: Reports on investigations in corruption cases that have recently surfaced in Kuwait dominated front pages of Arabic dailies that published yesterday. Al-Qabas reported that customs inspectors were given strict instructions to thoroughly inspect all vehicles and shipping trucks at border checkpoints out of concern that at least 10 social media influencers whose names were mentioned in investigations in corruption cases could try to escape out of the country.

Meanwhile, the same report quotes a source familiar with the investigations who said that travel bans were issued against 14 former senior officials involved in at least four major corruption scandals that are currently under investigation. The source warned that an estimated 300 convicted citizens have managed to escape after being convicted by court in the past few years.

Al-Jarida reported meanwhile that the public prosecution plans to question nine more social media influencers on suspicions over their ‘inflated bank accounts’, in addition to 10 others and an ‘online boutique’ which are currently under investigations in a money laundering case. This comes while the Ministry of Commerce and Industry closed 54 social media accounts that host online auctions for valuable items on suspicions that they were used to facilitate money laundering operations, the same daily reported.

The judge had denied requests made by attorneys of five suspects questioned in one of the money laundering cases under investigations to release their clients, and remanded them in custody until August 12 when they will stand again before the judge for questioning. The five suspects (two Kuwaitis, one Iranian, one Egyptian and one Belgian nationals) had denied charges of money laundering, bribe and trafficking of alcoholic drinks, Al-Anbaa daily reported.

In the meantime, Al-Rai claimed possession of official letters between the State Audit Bureau and the general secretariat of the council of ministers, which the daily says reveal that the Interior Ministry used some of the money donated to support Kuwait’s fight against the spread of COVID-19 to fund arm deals. Nearly KD 54 million were collected during the public donation drive in March, which was launched by dozens of local charities to support the government’s efforts in its fight against the spread of the deadly disease.

However, the State Audit Bureau reportedly approved the Interior Ministry’s request to sign multiple deals worth KD 1.6 million to purchase ammunition and bullet proof vests, funded from the donations. Al-Rai’s report quotes a statement from the State Audit Bureau which explains that the approvals were made “in light of the current unusual circumstances due to the spread of COVID-19, and in order to achieve public security.”