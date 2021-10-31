MILAN: Joaquin Correa’s slick second-half double earned Inter Milan a 2-0 win over Udinese in Serie A on Sunday to consolidate the defending champions’ hold on third place. The Argentina international joined Inter on loan from Lazio in August and made an immediate impact, scoring twice on his debut against Verona. He repeated the feat, after missing three games this season through injury, against Udinese, who reached the interval having survived a seven-shot onslaught from Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella, and a goalmouth scramble.

“Things weren’t going well for me in the first half today, but I never stop trying,” Correa told Sky Sport Italia. “Now we have to continue along this path, because everyone in the team wants the same thing,” he added. Correa finally got the breakthrough goal on the hour, running through afer Ivan Perisic’s dummy to sidestep Udinese centre back Bram Nuytinck and shoot inside the near post.

The visitors should have been further behind when Eden Dzeko was allowed a free run with Udinese assuming, mistakenly, he was offside only for goalkeeper Marco Silvestri to save the point-blank shot. Correa doubled up on the 68th minute, blasting the ball into the roof of the net with Denzel Dumfries providing a neat assist from the right.

Inter held on but only after their keeper and captain Samir Handanovic tipped a shot from Gerard Deulofeu over the bar, with the Spanish forward then having a goal disallowed for offside eight minutes from time. Simone Inzaghi’s side moved to within four points of leaders Napoli, who are at Salernitana, and AC Milan, who face Roma, later in the day.

Udinese extended their winless run to eight matches. Elsewhere on Sunday, Serbia attacker Dusan Vlahovic scored a hat-trick to take his goal tally for the season to 10 in 12 games as Fiorentina beat Spezia 3-0. Genoa and Venezia drew 0-0 while Polish midfielder Szymon Zurkowski opened his account for the campaign with a 92nd minute winner to help Empoli edge Sassuolo 2-1. – AFP