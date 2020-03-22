Coronavirus won’t affect oil production: KOC

By A Saleh

KUWAIT: Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) CEO Emad Al-Sultan stressed the company’s keenness on avoiding all possible effects of the spread of COVID-19 in its administrative and oil operations and meeting the state’s commitments towards the local and international markets. In a statement addressing company employees, Sultan said:

“The company has adopted all measures necessary to ensure the continuation of work with regards to production, groups and related teams at all its facilities in order to have the company, which is always ready to face various challenges, perform its duties to the best levels.”

Sultan pointed out that KOC had set emergency plans needed to get through this critical situation and any possible complications through combining the efforts of all groups and employees. Sultan also stressed since day one of the crisis, KOC has been coordinating with relevant state bodies including Ministry of Health (MoH) and has taken precautionary measures to fight COVID-19 under the supervision of the company’s MoH-accredited medical, health, safety and environment teams working according to MoH and international standard health and safety measures.

In addition, Sultan explained that KOC had launched awareness campaigns concerning the virus and how to avoid it and that it conveyed all related government regulations and preventive measures to its employees. He also highlighted the role played by Ahmadi Hospital and its staff, noting that the hospital has been receiving possible cases and referring them to MoH. “The hospital is also equipped to play a role in aiding health authorities,” he underlined.