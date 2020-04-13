GOMBAK: Engineering professors pose with the version two prototype of the IIUM Medibot medical robot, being developed for health workers to treat patients without risking infection from the COVID-19 coronavirus, at the International Islamic University Malaysia in Gombak. _ AFP

PARIS: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

China imported cases rise

China records its highest daily toll of imported virus cases, confirming 97 new infections.

Over 112,000 dead worldwide

At least 112,510 people have died worldwide from the coronavirus in over 190 countries and territories, according to an AFP tally around 1900 GMT Sunday based on official sources. There have been 1,824,950 reported infections since the virus emerged in China in December.

The United States has 21,489 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. It also has the highest number of reported infections with 546,874 cases. With 77,129 deaths out of 932,205 diagnosed cases, Europe is the hardest-hit continent. Italy has 19,899 deaths, Spain 16,972, France 14,393 and Britain 10,612.

Spectre of recession

The World Bank warns South Asia is on course for its worst economic performance in 40 years, with decades of progress in the battle against poverty at risk. It slashes its growth forecast for the region this year to 1.8-2.8 percent from its pre-pandemic projection of 6.3 percent, with at least half the countries falling into “deep recession”.

‘Easter of solitude’

Pope Francis livestreams Easter Sunday mass to the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics, from an empty Saint Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican. He calls for a reduction or forgiveness of poor nation’s debts and an “immediate” ceasefire in global conflicts. In Jerusalem, a handful of priests celebrate Easter at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the holiest site in Christianity, closed this Easter for the first time in at least a century.

Confinement goes on

Lebanon extends its lockdown until April 26. Syria extends the closure of schools and universities until May 2. Argentina extends its obligatory confinement until April 26 in big cities, but considers relaxing the measures in rural areas.

UK PM out of hospital

Britain’s virus-stricken Prime Minister Boris Johnson is discharged from hospital after spending three days in intensive care. Downing Street says that on the advice of his medical team, he will not immediately return to work and will recover at Chequers, the country estate for British prime ministers. Johnson had earlier praised staff treating him in a state-run hospital.

Aid

Canadian lawmakers pass a wage subsidy program heralded as the largest economic measure in the country since World War II, to help businesses and their employees. The British government says £200 million (228 million euros) additional aid will go to British charities and international organizations to assist developing countries fight COVID-19 and help prevent a second wave.

Oil deal

Top oil-producing countries agree to record output cuts in order to boost plummeting oil prices due to the coronavirus crisis and a Russia-Saudi price war. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump hail the new OPEC-plus oil deal as if “great importance”. OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo describes the cuts as “historic”.- AFP