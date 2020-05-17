It seems that the COVID-19 pandemic gave health authorities the time and opportunity to get involved in many issues and procedures. Now they started to study the nature of the virus after absorbing the vicious first attack that took everyone by surprise, because the virus belongs to a family of viruses that appeared earlier, starting with SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which was identified in 2003. Then there was MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome), other viruses such as swine flu, etc, diseases that now became seasonal like the common cold and flu.

Governments, when the novel coronavirus appeared, started talking about researching for a medicine, then they followed by raising hopes about a vaccine, and most unfortunately gave expected dates for medicines and vaccines to be ready. Then they said it is not the case and this will take months if not years and took a backseat, leaving it to scientists to talk about such particulars.

Then they spoke about existing medicines that are used for other diseases and that was not fruitful, damping peoples’ hopes in the process, yet the only procedures that proved effective at this time were instructions on what we should do as individuals, such as social distancing and other steps.

What also helped and is helping is what the authorities are carrying out in the form of isolating and testing people where any case of the virus appears, in addition to random testing taking place in several areas, which helps in keeping the pandemic localized.

Curfews of various degrees were imposed, and the high numbers of cases are the result of increased testing, and we notice that certain areas have higher numbers than the rest of areas. Let us hope that the pandemic comes under control sooner than what is being projected, because many people are suffering from many things including a lack of income and physical and psychological repercussions.

Now a problem that is being talked about is the mental effect of COVID-19. The UN policy brief on the virus and the need for action on mental health said an increase in symptoms of depression and anxiety are already being reported in a number of countries in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said that a study in Ethiopia in April 2020 reported a threefold increase in the prevalence of symptoms of depression compared to estimates from before the epidemic. The brief said frontline healthcare workers, women, children, adolescents, older persons and people with existing mental health conditions are all at particular risk.

The increase in people in need of mental health or psychosocial support has been compounded by the interruption of mental health services in many countries. “In concrete terms, it is critical that people living with mental health conditions have continued access to treatment.” Support for community actions that strengthen social cohesion and reduce loneliness, particularly for the most vulnerable, must also continue.

Finally: For all of you out there: “A mask is better than a ventilator. Home is better than ICU. Prevention is better than treatment. It is not curfew, it is care for u”.