KUWAIT: Coral reefs skirting the Kuwaiti island of Qaruh have been bleached, largely due to the waters’ upper layers overheating and altering environment related to climatic change, the Environment Public Authority said yesterday. “EPA’s teams found out during surveys of locations around the island that the coral reefs there have been bleached,” said Abdullah Al-Zaidan, the deputy director general for technical affairs.

Measuring the water’s temperature, they found out that it hit 34 degrees on Saturday, as compared to 37 degrees in July. The bleaching of the reefs may occur when temperature rises at least one degree for three consecutive weeks, he said, indicating that they may be revived once they are liberated of the heat related stress.

Meanwhile, the EPA yesterday denied online reports claiming the coastal regions have witnessed death of large numbers of fish. There was a countable number of fish deaths at some coastal regions over the past few days, EPA said in a statement, adding that the death of fish could not be classified as serious unless the number of dead fish exceeds 100,000. The fish death is a global phenomenon that recurs annually, it said, affirming that fish die due to waters’ high temperature and irresponsible acts by sea-goers. – KUNA