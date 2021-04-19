KUWAIT: Minister of Interior Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah has issued a decision delaying for six months payment of loan installments for the police squad, due for the police administration fund. The MoI Department of Public Relations and Security Information said in a statement, on Sunday, that the minister’s decision came due to the extraordinary conditions caused by combating the novel coronavirus at the local level. Moreover, the minister has taken the decision in appreciation for the national role undertaken by the personnel amid the emergency health circumstances. – KUNA