Cooperation to address pressing issues: Speaker

KUWAIT: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem speaks during the session. – KUNA

KUWAIT: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem said yesterday he was looking forward to work with the government to address pressing issues, like budget deficit, low oil prices and ‘bedoons’ or stateless residents. Addressing the opening session of the National Assembly’s 5th regular session of the 15th legislative term, Ghanem said the parliament and government should join hands to tackle decline in scientific research and national identity.

Speaker Ghanem paid tribute to the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and said His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad “who was (the late Amir’s) partner in success, would continue the process towards construction.”

Talking about challenges facing the parliament and government, Ghanem said “it is our duty to direct our political speech” to addressing thorny issues in line with a specific timetable. Ghanem, who congratulated His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for assuming office, said all attempts to dissolve the parliament had failed and the National Assembly continued its term.

Ghanem also thanked His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah for his government’s cooperation regarding a host of issues, including the coronavirus pandemic. Ghanem, meanwhile, called for diversifying sources of income to guarantee decent life for current and future generations. He also called for paying further attention to the housing care issue and development of education. – KUNA