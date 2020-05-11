









KUWAIT: Kuwait has taken all necessary precautions with relevant authorities to ensure steady supplies of gas canisters to customers. Kuwait Oil Tankers Company (KOTC) said in a statement on Sunday that it has stockpiles of liquefied gas canisters sufficient for the local market for a long time. The company plants are pursuing their strategic role for meeting the state needs for gas. People had rushed to cooking gas canister shops at co-operative societies on Saturday and Sunday, as a panic-buying wave hit the country as soon as the cabinet announced on Friday a total curfew from Sunday afternoon until the end of the month. Large crowds of people were seen at major food, grocery and other outlets during the two days leading to the curfew, hampering government efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).