Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a cable of condolences on Friday from Emperor Naruhito of Japan over the passing of the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. In the cable, the Emperor, and on behalf of his wife, expressed heartfelt condolences to His Highness the Amir and the Kuwaiti people over the death of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad, wishing utmost prosperity to His Highness the Amir and the friendly people of Kuwait. His Highness the Amir sent a reply, thanking the Emperor for the sincere sentiments and wishing good health and his people long-lasting prosperity.

His Highness the Amir also received a cable of condolences from Prince Charles of Wales on Friday over the passing of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad. In the cable, Prince Charles voiced profound sadness and sincere condolences to His Highness the Amir, the ruling family and Kuwaitis over the demise of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad. He said that the late Amir’s wisdom and commitment to peace and stability were highly admired by many, stressing the deep-rooted ties between the two countries for many years. His Highness the Amir sent a cable of thanks to Prince Charles for such sincere sentiments, wishing him utmost health.

Furthermore, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf received a cable of condolences from Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, who voiced heartfelt condolences to His Highness the Amir and Kuwaitis over the demise of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad. He pointed to his profound sadness following the news of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad’s demise, noting that he will constantly remember Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad’s humanitarian stances and commitment to regional peace. His Highness the Amir sent a cable thanking Prince William for such sincere sentiments.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a cable of condolences to His Highness the Amir, in which he commiserated with His Highness Sheikh Nawaf and the Kuwaiti people, recalling the distinguished role of His Highness the late Amir in the political and economic development of Kuwait, as well as his exemplary humanitarian leadership of the world. He noted that the UN recognized the humanitarian leadership of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in September 2014. In a reply message, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf thanked the UN Secretary-General for his sincere sentiments, expressing the best wishes for him.

His Highness the Amir received a similar cable from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who said that the late Amir was an “effective partner” to the Alliance, expressed deepest sympathies to His Highness the Amir and the Kuwaiti people over Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad’s demise. In reply, His Highness the Amir sent a cable to Stoltenberg, thanking him for the sincere sentiments and wishing him good health.

Firm stances

Lebanese President Michel Aoun sent a cable of condolences to His Highness the Amir, in which he voiced sincere sympathies over Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad’s passing, recalling his firm stances supporting Lebanon in all phases and conditions. In reply, His Highness the Amir sent a cable to President Aoun, thanking him for these heartfelt sentiments, wishing him good health and the brotherly people of Lebanon utmost prosperity.

His Highness the Amir received a cable of condolences from Arif Alvi, President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, who reflected on the numerous contributions of His Highness the late Amir to the development of his homeland and his role as a peacemaker worldwide. In a reply message, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf thanked the Pakistani president for his sincere sentiments and expressed his best wishes for him and the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

His Highness Sheikh Nawaf received a cable of condolences from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over the late Amir’s demise. In the cable, Premier Khan expressed sincere condolences to His Highness the Amir and the Kuwaiti people on Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad’s passing. He lauded Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad’s contributions to humanitarian issues, as well as boosting peace and security, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow utmost mercy on his soul. Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir sent a reply, appreciating the deep condolences and wishing him everlasting well-being.

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck sent a cable to His Highness the Amir over the sad passing of Sheikh Sabah. In reply, Sheikh Nawaf sent a cable, expressing gratitude on the heartfelt sentiments and wishes of good health for the King. His Highness the Amir received a similar cable from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Moros, who expressed deepest sympathies over Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad’s demise. In reply, His Highness the Amir sent a cable appreciating the sincere sentiments and wishing the President good health.

His Highness the Amir also received a cable of condolences from President Gurbanguly M Berdimuhamedow of the friendly Republic of Turkmenistan, who recalled the numerous contributions of His Highness the late Amir to the development of Kuwait. He commiserated with His Highness the Amir and the Kuwaiti people. In a reply cable, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf thanked the Turkmen leader for her sincere sentiments, expressing his best wishes for him and the friendly Republic of Turkmenistan.

Albanian President expressed, in a similar cable to His Highness the Amir, deepest sympathies on behalf of his government and people over Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad’s demise. He recalled the late Amir’s achievements that have contributed to developing bilateral ties with his country. In reply, His Highness the Amir sent a cable to President Meta, thanking him for the sincere sentiments and wishing him good health.

His Highness Sheikh Nawaf received a cable from President Ibrahim Mohammad Solih of the Republic of Maldives, who reflected on the countless contributions of His Highness the late Amir of Kuwait to the promotion of the bilateral ties. In a reply cable, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf thanked the Maldivian leader for his sincere sentiments and expressed his best wishes for him and the friendly Republic of Maldives. His Highness the Amir received a similar cable from Republic of Guinea’s President Alpha Conde, who expressed sincere sympathies over Sheikh Sabah’s passing.

His Highness the Amir sent a reply, thanking the President for the heartfelt solace and wishing him good health. Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi sent a similar cable in which he expressed deepest sympathies over Sheikh Sabah’s passing, and recalled the late Amir’s achievements that have contributed to developing Kuwait, and support to humanitarian issues; regionally and internationally. In reply, His Highness the Amir sent a cable to President Masisi, thanking him for the sincere sentiments and wishing him good health.

His Highness the Amir received a cable of condolences from Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg, who expressed deepest sympathies to His Highness and the Kuwaiti people over Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad’s demise. In reply, His Highness the Amir sent a cable thanking the Grand Duke for the sincere sentiments and wishing him good health. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali sent a similar cable, in which he extended, on behalf of the Ethiopian government and people, sincere condolences over the demise of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad, lauding the latter’s outstanding contributions to boosting ties between Kuwait and Ethiopia. His Highness the Amir sent a reply thanking the Premier for such sincere sympathies, and wishing him good health and his country further progress.

Great sorrow

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meanwhile received a cable of condolences from Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani over the demise of the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad. In the cable, Sistani voiced “great sorrow” over news of the passing away of the late Amir, whose life was full of many wise and distinguished stances that served his people and nation. He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the late Amir’s soul with mercy, and bring solace to his family and loved ones, wishing Kuwait further progress and prosperity. His Highness the Amir sent a cable thanking Sistani, expressing gratitude to the heartfelt condolences and wishing him good health.

Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Ishaq Al-Fayadh sent a similar cable to His Highness the Amir, in which he said “with great sadness, we received the news of the death of His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, praying to Almighty Allah to bless his soul with mercy.” His Highness the late Amir was famous for his humanitarian stances, wise leadership and constant efforts to establish care and coexistence, he added, noting that the late Amir was also keen on maintaining stability and security of his country. His Highness the Amir sent a cable to Sheikh Al-Fayadh, expressing appreciation to the heartfelt condolences and wishing him good health.

In the meantime, His Highness the Amir received a cable of condolences from President of Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq Humam Hamoudi, who expressed his sincere sympathies over Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad’s passing, praying to Allah Almighty to bless his soul. His Highness the Amir sent a cable thanking Sheikh Hamoudi for the heartfelt sympathies, wishing him good health.

His Highness the Amir also received a cable of condolences from cleric Sheikh Bashir Al-Najafi, expressing sorrow over the passing of Kuwait’s late Amir. Najafi lauded Sheikh Sabah’s achievements and his service of the Arab and Islamic nations, commending the legacy left by the former leader. His Highness Sheikh Nawaf replied to the cable and thanked Najafi for his sincere condolences and sentiments. – KUNA