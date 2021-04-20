KUWAIT: The Public Authority of Manpower gave a security company 24 hours to pay school guards their salaries as per its contract with the education ministry, Al-Qabas Arabic daily reported yesterday. The authority said in a press statement that it checked the complaint of a school guard in a video clip, saying he has not received his salary for five months.

Concerned officials coordinated with residency affairs detectives and went to the guard’s workplace and took his testimony, as well as that of the employer. It said company officials asked for one day to pay the guard and the rest of the guards who did not receive their salaries. The authority said it will monitor the company and its undertaking during the said period.