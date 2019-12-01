Companies want to invest in multi-story parkings in Kuwait

KUWAIT: The technical committee at the Municipal Council is scheduled to discuss during its meeting tomorrow a letter from the Kuwait Real Estate Association, in which it requests approval for allowing the private sector to invest in multi-story parking lots in Kuwait. It is also planned to discuss a project of dividing Al-Messila Palace located on the coastal strip of Messila. Furthermore, the panel plans to discuss a proposal submitted by several councilmembers to build a health, cultural, social and sports club for Kuwait Municipality.

Meanwhile, the Capital Committee at the Municipal Council is scheduled to discuss a proposal submitted by Deputy Chairman of the Council Abdullah Al-Mahri and councilmember Meshaal Al-Hamdan to increase the percentage of multi-story parkings at the Liberation Tower’s parking lot. It is also set to discuss a proposal submitted by councilmember Abdulaziz Al-Mojel to name a street after Martyr Captain Hamad Majid Al-Samhan in Kaifan or any other area in Kuwait.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi