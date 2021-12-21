KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Manpower yesterday said a window to transfer business visas into regular residencies in the private sector will expire at the end of December. The authority suspended the transfer of business visas to regular residencies on Nov 24, but gave those who already held such visas until the end of December to avail of the transfer window. If holders of commercial visas do not transfer them to regular residencies by the end of the month, they will be considered as canceled, a statement by PAM said.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly’s public funds defense committee decided yesterday to send a recommendation to the Assembly to form an investigation committee to probe alleged financial and administrative violations by the state-owned Touristic Enterprises Co.

Head of the committee MP Abdullah Al-Turaiji said the decision came after the panel discussed a report by the Audit Bureau on investments by the company in the first half of the year. The report found some financial and administrative wrongdoings in the company, he said. Turaiji added that the panel also called for suspending the resignation of the CEO of the company until the investigation is completed.