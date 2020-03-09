KUWAIT: Within its constant attention and appreciation of the role women play in various societies and in collaboration with Lush Kuwait General Trading Company, the Commercial Bank of Kuwait (CBK) recently celebrated the International Women’s Day by distributing special gifts to its female employees at its headquarters and various branches around Kuwait. In this regard, CBK’s corporal communication deputy general manager Amani Al-Wer’a said:

“We seize this opportunity to express our pride in and appreciation to women and their continuous contributions in various fields. Women’s achievements and outstanding creativity have and will always be a cornerstone in developing our society.” Wer’a added that CBK fully appreciates and respects its female employees and values their sacrifices in carrying out their jobs’ tasks while also taking care of their families and children.