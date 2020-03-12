MoI: No fines for expired iqamas, visas driving licenses

Khaled Al-Roudhan

By B Izzak

KUWAIT: The interior ministry said yesterday that the immigration department will not collect any fines from residence and visa violators during the government shutdown over the coronavirus. Assistant undersecretary for Residency Affairs Maj Gen Talal Maarafi said expats in the country whose visit visas – commercial, tourist or family – have expired will be allowed to leave the country without paying any fine when commercial flights resume.

He also said that expats on private sector iqamas will not be fined if their residencies expire during the shutdown, but he said that companies can renew the residencies of their staff online. The same applies to residence permits for domestic helpers.

The traffic department also said people who do not renew their expired driving licenses or their vehicle registration will not be fined during the shutdown. The ministry said people can still renew their driving licenses online during the shutdown but delivery will be made after March 29. Policemen have been instructed not to issue tickets to such drivers.

The new measures come a day after the council of ministers announced exceptional measures by declaring a two-week public holiday and halting commercial flights indefinitely from midnight on Friday. Reports however said some 100 expatriates who arrived from London yesterday were returned on the same flights. Some 255 Kuwaitis also arrived onboard six flights from various destinations.

Commerce and Industry Minister Khaled Al-Roudhan said yesterday that the country has sufficient food reserves and there was no need to panic or rush for unnecessary shopping.

The ministry of health meanwhile reported eight new coronavirus cases, raising the number to 80, at least five of them have been cured and released. The ministry said that all health and emergency departments will continue to operate normally to cope with demand.

National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem said the Assembly respects the measures taken by the government to protect the country from the coronavirus, and called on government officials to appear more in the media to explain the situation.

Reports cited banking sources as saying that local banks will exempt debtors from paying instalments for three months. The facility applies to those who have taken consumer loans.

MP Yousef Al-Fadhalah said MPs discussed yesterday holding a special session to approve legislation needed for the current situation.

Air ticket prices meanwhile increased several-fold after the government decided to halt commercial flights. A ticket to London, for example, which cost less than KD 150 before the closure, was being sold for around KD 700. Many flights have also been cancelled.