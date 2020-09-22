KUWAIT: A Ministry of Commerce and Industry inspector examines laptops stacked in a warehouse in Hawally that was closed yesterday for alleged illegal price hiking. – KUNA

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has cracked down on computer dealers who stacked up to 150 laptops in a warehouse with the intention to monopolize the sets and raise prices. The ministry said in a statement yesterday that the warehouse was shut down, following two rounds of inspections by the department personnel of stores selling computers and various electronic parts in the district of Hawally.

Having recorded an unjustified and unreasonable hike of sets’ prices, the department has referred the case to competent authorities for further legal action. The ministry warned traders that it would not be slack or complacent with respect of any bids by dealers to make customers sustain heavy prices for electronic devices namely computers.

It also urged citizens and expatriates to report any “illogical” hike of commodities’ prices via the hotline 135, stressing that companies and commercial stores must adhere to the set trading rules. The crackdown coincided with reports that computer sets and parts, namely laptops, have become in great demand due to the adoption of online learning by schools and colleges. The e-learning has been warranted by the novel coronavirus crisis. – KUNA