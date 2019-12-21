KUWAIT: Kuwait continued its humanitarian efforts and activities last week in different parts of the world, met by applauds from senior officials and organizations. Kuwait’s humanitarian stance stemmed from the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, a figure recognized as a world humanitarian leader by the UN. The Kuwait Central Bank (CBK) issued a gold commemorative coin bearing a portrait of His Highness the Amir for his immense contribution towards humanitarian causes, CBK governor Dr Mohammad Al-Hashel said in a statement. The front of the coin bears the image of His Highness the Amir, while the back features a picture of Kuwait City, he added.

Meanwhile, Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed with UNICEF to donate KD 850,000 ($2.8 million) to finance anti-measles vaccines for Lebanese and Syrian children in Lebanon. In same week, KFAED signed with UNICEF another deal to secure clean water for Gaza and cooperation memo for expertise exchange. Yemeni Foreign Minister Mohammad Al-Hadrami praised Kuwait’s efforts in creating peace and stability in Yemen and the Arab World as part of its non-permanent membership at the UN Security Council (UNSC). He pointed out Kuwait’s role in hosting Yemeni dialogue, especially in 2016, to resolve the situation in the country, as well as taking part in the Saudi-led coalition for supporting Yemen’s legitimacy. Moreover, Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) is continuously delivering aid to people in need in Yemen, said Hadrami. Kuwait was also one of the top countries funding the UN’s Humanitarian Response Plan for Yemen, with the country providing over $227 million for 2019 alone.

The Kuwaiti Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Khaled Al-Jarallah said in the first Global Refugee Forum in Geneva that providing means, enables refugees to find job opportunities and to face various challenges. He pointed out that a united world vision for refugees require solemn effort by all countries to enable refugees to depend on themselves and stand their ground. Between 2010 and 2019, Kuwait had provided a sum of $434 million to help the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) carry out its mission, Jarallah added.

Jarallah said the State of Kuwaiti would organize international conference next year to help support education in Somalia, as well as offering $151 million to Yemen as part of its second batch to help refugees in the fellow Arab country. Kuwait will also continue to fulfill commitments to the Syrian refugees and the Rohingya Muslims in 2020, he said, adding that his country will provide $6.4 million for humanitarian causes for various UN bodies.

UNRWA Acting Deputy Commissioner-General Christian Saunders lauded Kuwait’s vital support for the UN Relief and UNRWA on its backing for the Palestinians. UNRWA largely depends on Kuwait for donations, particularly those allocated for Palestinian refugees, affirmed Saunders as he emerged from a meeting with Kuwait’s Permanent Representative to the UN and International Organizations in Geneva Jamal Al-Ghunaim. Saunders hoped Kuwait would increase its assistance for UNRWA to help it grapple with its worst financial crisis, indicating that it had to borrow money from the UN to meet some financial obligations. Ambassador Ghunaim affirmed meanwhile that Kuwait sees UNRWA as a main and credible partner, adding that he discussed with Saunders prospects of holding a conference grouping states that desire to aid the Palestinians. – KUNA