By Ben Garcia

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti meteorologist and historian Adel Al-Saadoun said the cold weather in Kuwait will likely extend till February. “Although it will not be steady, cold weather will be experienced this year due to changes in climate globally,” he said. “The cold days are just beginning, with a forecast of 4-5 degrees centigrade in the desert. In some areas, minimum temperatures will drop further to 2 degrees Celsius. By Wednesday, there may be scattered rain showers in some areas of Kuwait,” said Saadoun, who is the head of Fintas Observatory.

As per the Meteorological Department of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation yesterday, cold with light to moderate northwesterly winds is forecast over coastal areas with a speed of 15-45 km/h and some scattered clouds. Cold with light to moderate northwesterly winds over coastal areas with speed of 12-42 km/h is forecast later in the night. The lowest temperature recorded yesterday was 8 degrees centigrade. Meanwhile today, cold with light to moderate northwesterly wind with a speed of 12-35 km/h and some scattered clouds is forecast. Cold with light to moderate northwesterly wind with speed of 10-32 km/h and some scattered clouds is forecast for tonight.