KUWAIT: A cold wave hits Kuwait tomorrow night, a Kuwaiti meteorologist said, noting that temperature is likely to drop to 4 C degrees in residential areas and as low as 0 C in desert and open areas.

The cold wave is caused by the Siberian high pressure combined with northwesterly winds, meteorologist Mohammad Karam said in a report published by Al-Qabas Arabic daily yesterday. Cold temperature is expected to last until Saturday, he said, adding that the average high within this period is expected to be around 14 C degrees.